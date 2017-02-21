Australians doubt Trump's commitment ...

Australians doubt Trump's commitment to its traditional ally

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Some Australians foresee trouble in their country's traditionally strong alliance with the United States because of what they see as "unpresidential" behavior from President Donald Trump, while others think outspoken businessman-turned-Australian-leader Malcolm Turnbull is a good match for him. Australians have long had an affinity with the United States and absorb American popular culture like blotting paper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DNC race tight as Democrats seek gains against ... 2 min Retribution 54
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min flack 1,497,491
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 27 min Just Think 237,712
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 32 min True Judgment 5,951
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 34 min Fair Game 63,351
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 55 min Fair Game 36,398
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 1 hr southern at heart 425
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,634 • Total comments across all topics: 279,106,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC