Appeals court hammers on government arguments for travel ban
A panel of appeals court judges reviewing President Donald Trump's travel ban hammered away Tuesday at the federal government's arguments that the ban was motivated by concerns about terrorism, but also questioned an attorney who said it unconstitutionally targeted Muslims. The hearing before the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judges was the greatest legal challenge yet to the ban, which temporarily suspended the nation's refugee program and immigration from seven mostly Muslim countries that have raised terrorism concerns.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Tuffet t
|237,324
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Realtime
|1,490,861
|NATO troops deploy in Lithuania, underscoring c...
|3 min
|Captain Yesterday
|7
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|7 min
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|411,798
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|13 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|5,432
|Obama Urges Soldiers to Question Trump's Author...
|17 min
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|98
|GOP senior statesmen making push for a carbon tax
|36 min
|CZars_R_US
|3
