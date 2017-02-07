Appeals court hammers on government a...

Appeals court hammers on government arguments for travel ban

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

A panel of appeals court judges reviewing President Donald Trump's travel ban hammered away Tuesday at the federal government's arguments that the ban was motivated by concerns about terrorism, but also questioned an attorney who said it unconstitutionally targeted Muslims. The hearing before the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judges was the greatest legal challenge yet to the ban, which temporarily suspended the nation's refugee program and immigration from seven mostly Muslim countries that have raised terrorism concerns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min Tuffet t 237,324
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Realtime 1,490,861
News NATO troops deploy in Lithuania, underscoring c... 3 min Captain Yesterday 7
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 7 min ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 411,798
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 13 min Lawrence Wolf 5,432
News Obama Urges Soldiers to Question Trump's Author... 17 min ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 98
News GOP senior statesmen making push for a carbon tax 36 min CZars_R_US 3
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,591 • Total comments across all topics: 278,671,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC