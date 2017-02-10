Anger erupts at Republican town halls

Anger erupts at Republican town halls

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KSEE-TV Fresno

More than seven years after angry anti-Obamacare town halls erupted across the country, raw emotions are boiling over again -- this time, as the Republican Party under President Donald Trump gears up to dismantle Barack Obama's legacy. On Thursday night, two Republican members of Congress -- Reps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 4 min positronium 412,177
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 5 min berklee 5,537
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 7 min JRB 237,853
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 18 min leosnana 1,492,211
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Into The Night 63,187
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... 1 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 221
News NATO troops deploy in Lithuania, underscoring c... 2 hr Captain Yesterday 19
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,407 • Total comments across all topics: 278,744,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC