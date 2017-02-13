Amid Trump Twitter controversies, White House preparing to expand social media team
The White House is expected to hire new staffers this week to work with the President on his posts for Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, a senior administration official told CNN. Up until now, Trump and his social media director Dan Scavino have essentially handled the President's tweets on their own.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|No Surprize
|1,493,678
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|13 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|237,856
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|24 min
|Coffee Party
|412,620
|Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs et...
|1 hr
|Secure border at ...
|36
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|1 hr
|Secure border at ...
|10
|Grassley Hits Trump Senate Gop ally goes after ...
|5 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Pete
|63,242
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC