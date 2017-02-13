Amid Trump Twitter controversies, Whi...

Amid Trump Twitter controversies, White House preparing to expand social media team

14 hrs ago

The White House is expected to hire new staffers this week to work with the President on his posts for Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, a senior administration official told CNN. Up until now, Trump and his social media director Dan Scavino have essentially handled the President's tweets on their own.

