Amid protests, UK lawmakers debate do...

Amid protests, UK lawmakers debate downgrading Trump visit

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Thousands of protesters against U.S. President Donald Trump rallied outside Britain's Parliament on Monday, while lawmakers inside urged the government to rescind its offer to the president of a state visit stamped with pomp, pageantry and royal approval. In a passionate debate that's unlikely to change the British government's position, Trump was labeled a misogynist, a bigot and a "petulant child" by opposition legislators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China Won't Run From a Fight With Trump 4 min Jeremy 100
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 11 min Henry 1,497,490
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 27 min Science Needs Logic 36,231
News Trump's state visit should be scrapped, says Lo... 55 min anonymous 33
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Dr Guru 237,351
News Trump goes to his comfort zone: campaigner-in-c... 2 hr Piel 7
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 2 hr OODrumpf 5,974
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,640 • Total comments across all topics: 279,033,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC