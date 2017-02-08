Alleged 9/11 plotter blasts Obama in letter from Guantanamo
The man who says he masterminded the Sept. 11 terrorist attack condemns President Barack Obama and the U.S. in a letter sent from the Guantanamo prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Realtime
|1,491,329
|Who is Sally Yates?
|10 min
|spud
|28
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|11 min
|District 1
|237,491
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|33 min
|southern at heart
|29
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|51 min
|-Dont Panic-
|411,914
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|George
|6,435
|Obama To Impose Tariffs On Chinese Tires (Sep '09)
|1 hr
|Coultergeist
|164
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|Chicagoan by Birth
|5,468
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC