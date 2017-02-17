A jaw-dropping Trump news conference, summarized: 13 memorable moments
Donald Trump held his first lengthy press conference as U.S. president and it was the stuff of political legend. There were jaw-dropping moments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|USAsince1680
|1,495,877
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|6 min
|Faith
|5,631
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|21 min
|Mike
|412,334
|Who is Sally Yates?
|29 min
|Castrated liberal
|41
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|31 min
|Dixiecrat
|8
|Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa...
|41 min
|okimar
|12
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|42 min
|Scrutiny
|237,079
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC