$1.1 trillion dilemma: GOP divided ov...

$1.1 trillion dilemma: GOP divided over whether to repeal Obamacare taxes

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Republicans love cutting taxes, especially if they were authored by a president named Barack Obama. But as they push their wobbly effort to erase his health care overhaul, they're divided over whether to repeal the levies the law imposed to finance its expanded coverage for millions of Americans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 14 min Tuffet t 238,025
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 31 min Executiveorderand... 1,492,598
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 1 hr taletha 412,381
News Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs et... 1 hr Go Trump 10
News Dakota Access Pipeline Foes: We Aren't Done Fig... 3 hr SWITZER 3
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 4 hr Liar watch 5,612
News China Won't Run From a Fight With Trump 5 hr Buddy Baker 94
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,024 • Total comments across all topics: 278,783,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC