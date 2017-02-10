$1.1 trillion dilemma: GOP divided over whether to repeal Obamacare taxes
Republicans love cutting taxes, especially if they were authored by a president named Barack Obama. But as they push their wobbly effort to erase his health care overhaul, they're divided over whether to repeal the levies the law imposed to finance its expanded coverage for millions of Americans.
