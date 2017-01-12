With report on Chicago cops, questions about Trump approach
The DOJ under President Barack Obama investigated and then negotiated such settlements enforceable by courts, called consent decrees, with roughly 20 cities, announcing the latest one Thursday with Baltimore. While Obama's DOJ nearly always brought the reform deals to federal courts to guarantee compliance, Trump's nominee to lead the department, Jeff Sessions, has expressed concerns about using such an aggressive approach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 1 HRS Ago President Obama Surprises Vice P...
|1 min
|Battle Tested
|13
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,477,144
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|Jacques in Orleans
|233,581
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|8 min
|Trump your President
|3,464
|Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea...
|23 min
|Battle Tested
|70
|President Obama encourages positive activism in...
|26 min
|Battle Tested
|78
|Obama's farewell speech in Chicago felt like th...
|30 min
|Democrat Hero
|2
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC