White House staff readies for whirlwind moving day

While the world watches President-elect Donald Trump take the oath of office on Inauguration Day, almost 100 White House staffers will be watching the clock while they have only six hours to transform and prepare the 132-room mansion into the new first family's home. On the morning of January 20, President Barack Obama and the current first family will say goodbye to the place they've called home for eight years, at 10:30 in the morning.

