White House staff readies for whirlwi...

White House staff readies for whirlwind moving day

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: YourErie

While the world watches President-elect Donald Trump take the oath of office on Inauguration Day, almost 100 White House staffers will be watching the clock while they have only six hours to transform and prepare the 132-room mansion into the new first family's home. On the morning of January 20, President Barack Obama and the current first family will say goodbye to the place they've called home for eight years, at 10:30 in the morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama has few options to protect young immigrants 2 min Retribution 36
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 24 min tyrell 1,469,657
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 24 min Quirky 406,810
News At Pearl Harbor, US and Japan seek absolution f... 43 min Mark 57
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr loose cannon 232,458
News US releases detailed look at Russia's election ... 1 hr Stars8003 18
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 1 hr Right wing lies 288
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,731 • Total comments across all topics: 277,526,526

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC