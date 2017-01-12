Vilsack leaving USDA early, no Trump replacement named
Secretary Tom Vilsack left the Agriculture Department a week before his tenure ends and before President-elect Donald Trump has chosen his replacement. Vilsack, who has led USDA for eight years and was President Barack Obama's longest-serving Cabinet secretary, told employees in an email that Friday is his final day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests to kick off with Washington...
|43 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|8
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|46 min
|USAUSAUSA
|35,810
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|48 min
|Trump your President
|3,490
|Donald Trump Calls CNN Fake News At Press Confe...
|55 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|7
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|SASSY3
|1,477,334
|News 1 HRS Ago President Obama Surprises Vice P...
|1 hr
|kuda
|25
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|1 hr
|katrina
|408,227
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC