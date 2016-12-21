US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shop...

US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of banking limbo

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" As marijuana shops sprout in states that have legalized the drug, they face a critical stumbling block " lack of access to the kind of routine banking services other businesses take for granted. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, is leading an effort to make sure vendors working with legal marijuana businesses, from chemists who test marijuana for harmful substances to firms that provide security, don't have their banking services taken away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 3 min Just Think 292
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Grumpy 1,469,679
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 4 min kuda 58
News Trump says he doesn't trust computers as he rin... 8 min huntcoyotes 41
News States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma... 21 min Le Jimbo 7
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 22 min PayupSucka 41
News Armless Syrian boy thrives in US, hopes family ... 44 min I voted for Trump 2
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,917 • Total comments across all topics: 277,530,270

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC