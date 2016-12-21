US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of banking limbo
" As marijuana shops sprout in states that have legalized the drug, they face a critical stumbling block " lack of access to the kind of routine banking services other businesses take for granted. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, is leading an effort to make sure vendors working with legal marijuana businesses, from chemists who test marijuana for harmful substances to firms that provide security, don't have their banking services taken away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20...
|3 min
|Just Think
|292
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Grumpy
|1,469,679
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|4 min
|kuda
|58
|Trump says he doesn't trust computers as he rin...
|8 min
|huntcoyotes
|41
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|21 min
|Le Jimbo
|7
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|22 min
|PayupSucka
|41
|Armless Syrian boy thrives in US, hopes family ...
|44 min
|I voted for Trump
|2
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC