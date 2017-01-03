US official: In Myanmar crackdown, ab...

US official: In Myanmar crackdown, abuses appear 'normal'

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

In this Dec. 3, 2016, file photo, Rohingya women and children wait in a queue to collect water at the Leda camp, an unregistered camp for Rohingya in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, a southern coastal district about, 296 kilometers south of Dhaka, Bangladesh. Abuses appear to be "normal and allowed" in Myanmar's security crackdown in response to an armed uprising among its Rohingya Muslims, a senior U.S. official said in an interview, casting a pall over one of President Barack Obama's legacy foreign policy achievements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Susanm 1,472,527
News Donald Trump takes shot at US intelligence ahea... 2 min bottlecap 146
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min Jacques Ottawa 233,022
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 4 min Blue Raider 407,430
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 22 min huntcoyotes 432
News US official says Russia undoubtedly meddled in ... 32 min Extasy6455 16
News Officials say Trump, Congress GOP ranks may pur... 41 min Dolly1510 3
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,879 • Total comments across all topics: 277,668,929

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC