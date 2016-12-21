US now a wildcard in global affairs

US now a wildcard in global affairs

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WOI

Crucial elections loom this year in France and Germany, where the same anti-establishment backlash that produced Donald Trump and Brexit could offer an opening to nationalist leaders who oppose Muslim immigration and further erode the European unity that has been a signature of the post-World War II era. The Middle East is spiraling deeper into the mire of fraying borders and sectarian disorder while violence in places such Syria is unleashing a tide of desperate refugees that is destabilizing Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Obama kicks off New Year's Eve on g... 1 min Democrat Hero 15
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Grey Ghost 1,470,011
News Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... 2 min Injudgement 75
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 3 min freebird 406,867
News U.S. expels 35 Russian officials in retaliation... 13 min Afrikan American 72
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 18 min Trump your President 306
News Trump's victory was history rhyming with itself... 24 min Democrat Hero 36
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 30 min JRB 232,502
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,263 • Total comments across all topics: 277,542,219

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC