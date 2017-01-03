US designates election infrastructure...

US designates election infrastructure as 'critical'

Citing increasingly sophisticated cyber bad actors and an election infrastructure that's "vital to our national interests," Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson announced Friday that he's designating U.S. election systems critical infrastructure, a move that provides more federal help for state and local governments to keep their election systems safe from tampering. "Given the vital role elections play in this country, it is clear that certain systems and assets of election infrastructure meet the definition of critical infrastructure, in fact and in law," Johnson said in a statement.

easier to go back to paper,i for one do not trust anything as important as election on a computer,even the forced chips on credit cards and bank cards have made getting robbed easier as if by design.

also anything coming from johnson is a waste.
How FBI Lies Can Damage Civil Society - The Atlantic

www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2014/11/... ...

How FBI Lies Can Damage Civil Society. Close. Home; Latest; ... concerns an FBI lie that everyone ... review a draft article about the threats and attacks,...

Lois Lerner pleads the fifth again, doesn't testify on IRS ...

www.cbsnews.com/news/lois-lerner-pleads-the.....

Video embedded Â· Lois Lerner pleads the fifth again, doesn't testify ... the attorney for embattled former IRS official Lois Lerner since last Sunday over whether she would Â…

Chicago, IL

