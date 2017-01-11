Twitter: Obama's 'thank you' tweet hi...

Twitter: Obama's 'thank you' tweet his most popular ever

President Barack Obama waves on stage with first lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden after his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. less President Barack Obama waves on stage with first lady Michelle Obama, daughter Malia, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden after his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, ... more WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama 's tweet following his farewell address to the nation has become the most popular post on the presidential account.

