There are on the The Progress story from 11 hrs ago, titled Trump presidency puts California Legislature in defense mode. In it, The Progress reports that:

As California lawmakers return to Sacramento on Wednesday, liberal dreams of expanding safety-net benefits and providing health coverage to immigrants are giving way to a new vision revolving around a feverish push to protect gains racked up in the past. After years of pushing forward a progressive agenda, legislative Democrats will be pushing back against conservative policies from President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican Congress.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Progress.