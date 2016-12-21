Trump presidency puts California Legislature in defense mode
As California lawmakers return to Sacramento on Wednesday, liberal dreams of expanding safety-net benefits and providing health coverage to immigrants are giving way to a new vision revolving around a feverish push to protect gains racked up in the past. After years of pushing forward a progressive agenda, legislative Democrats will be pushing back against conservative policies from President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican Congress.
#1 10 hrs ago
California vs the revitalized Washington sewer.
Let's hope the people win this one by more than 4 million.
#2 10 hrs ago
Trump is so awesome!Just seeing him everyday will be so refreshing.You are going to have so much pride for youre country when you put that lable made in America on our products.
#3 10 hrs ago
As long as CA taxpayers pay ALL the costs and no federal money is used, they should go for it.
#4 7 hrs ago
California will be providing health coverage to illegal immigrants living in their sanctuary cities.
That's not defense.
It's surrender.
#7 38 min ago
