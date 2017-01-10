Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC chairman
There are 2 comments on the Valley Morning Star story from 12 hrs ago, titled Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC chairman. In it, Valley Morning Star reports that:
President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday chose a Wall Street attorney with experience in corporate mergers and public stock launches as his nominee to head the Securities and Exchange Commission.
United States
#7 8 hrs ago
So instead of draining the swamp, sharks have been invited to join in the fleecing of the middle class.
Awesome.
#10 6 hrs ago
