Trump insists hacking had no impact on election after briefing by CIA, FBI and DNI

After a briefing from the nation's top intelligence officials, President-elect Donald Trump said Friday he is confident Russians did not affect the outcome of the US presidential election but he didn't say whether he now accepts the intelligence assessment that Moscow did meddle in the race. Trump acknowledged in a statement that "Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people" are consistently trying to hack US networks, including the Democratic National Committee's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.