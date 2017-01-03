Trump celeb crew awaits his turn in spotlight, and their own
In this Dec. 30, 2016, file photo, actor and model Fabio arrives at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. Fabio was wrapping up Thanksgiving dinner at Donald Trump's South Florida club when the president-elect began making the rounds to greet his guests.Fabio's embrace of Trump puts him in an exclusive and eclectic club: celebrities who not only support the president-elect, but are willing to do so publicly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Roger Dat
|233,211
|Thousands brave cold for tickets to Obama farew...
|1 hr
|o see the light
|23
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|407,542
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|1 hr
|o see the light
|74
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|1 hr
|berklee
|97
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|VetnorsGate
|1,473,887
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 hr
|berklee
|3,113
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC