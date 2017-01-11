Trump blasts intel agencies over repo...

Trump blasts intel agencies over report on Russia ties

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

Hours before his first news conference as president-elect, Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted U.S. intelligence agencies, blaming them for leaking unsubstantiated reports on his relationship with Russia and demanding, "Are we living in Nazi Germany?" A U.S. official told The Associated Press on Tuesday that intelligence officials had informed Trump last week about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had compromising personal and financial information about him. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official was not allowed to publicly discuss the matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 13 min Dr Guru 233,399
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 15 min berklee 3,354
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 23 min Brian_G 407,928
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 56 min Squirter2730 23,930
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Sicklecell Supporter 1,476,032
News Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ... 1 hr Lips5152 43
News Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende... 1 hr Areola9304 96
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,899 • Total comments across all topics: 277,828,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC