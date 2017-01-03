Trump, amid media battles, meets with Conde Nast executives

President-elect Donald Trump sat down Friday with executives at Conde Nast, a magazine chain whose editors have frequently been his foes. The 90-minute, off-the-record meeting, which underscores Trump's unusual relationship with the press, comes just days before he is slated to hold his first news conference as president-elect, an event normally scheduled just days after Election Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.