Transcript of President Barack Obama'...

Transcript of President Barack Obama's farewell speech

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: HoyInternet

President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago on Tuesday night, Jan. 10, 2017. Chris Sweda / Chicago Tribune It's good to be home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HoyInternet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 min berklee 3,316
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Henry 1,475,691
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 4 min INFIDEL 407,842
News President Obama encourages positive activism in... 6 min reality 36
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 min OzRitz 62,824
News President-elect Trumpschenko 8 min Trump your President 51
News Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ... 9 min kuda 41
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,397 • Total comments across all topics: 277,813,518

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC