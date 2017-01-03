To celebrate inaugural or not? Trump critics are divided
It's typically an unquestioned honour to participate in the inauguration of an American president. Who wouldn't want to be part of such a historic event? The sharp divisions over Donald Trump's election have politicians, celebrities and even high school students debating whether taking part in the inauguration is a political act that demonstrates support for the new president and his agenda or a nonpartisan tribute to democratic traditions and the peaceful transfer of power.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|10 min
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|233,150
|Tiny Group of Tesla Skeptics Emerges as Energy ...
|11 min
|Taste8282
|2
|Obama blasts Bernie Bros for undermining ObamaC...
|20 min
|Rings9780
|6
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|30 min
|Quirky
|407,378
|Department of Defense bids farewell to Obama
|36 min
|BonBonz1460
|17
|Thousands brave cold for tickets to Obama farew...
|48 min
|gwww
|16
|US official says Russia undoubtedly meddled in ...
|1 hr
|Extasy800
|25
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,473,555
