To celebrate inaugural or not? Trump critics are divided

It's typically an unquestioned honour to participate in the inauguration of an American president. Who wouldn't want to be part of such a historic event? The sharp divisions over Donald Trump's election have politicians, celebrities and even high school students debating whether taking part in the inauguration is a political act that demonstrates support for the new president and his agenda or a nonpartisan tribute to democratic traditions and the peaceful transfer of power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.