To celebrate inaugural or not? Trump ...

To celebrate inaugural or not? Trump critics are divided

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

It's typically an unquestioned honour to participate in the inauguration of an American president. Who wouldn't want to be part of such a historic event? The sharp divisions over Donald Trump's election have politicians, celebrities and even high school students debating whether taking part in the inauguration is a political act that demonstrates support for the new president and his agenda or a nonpartisan tribute to democratic traditions and the peaceful transfer of power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 10 min TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 233,150
News Tiny Group of Tesla Skeptics Emerges as Energy ... 11 min Taste8282 2
News Obama blasts Bernie Bros for undermining ObamaC... 20 min Rings9780 6
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 30 min Quirky 407,378
News Department of Defense bids farewell to Obama 36 min BonBonz1460 17
News Thousands brave cold for tickets to Obama farew... 48 min gwww 16
News US official says Russia undoubtedly meddled in ... 1 hr Extasy800 25
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,473,555
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,272 • Total comments across all topics: 277,708,992

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC