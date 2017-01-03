The Latest: White House calls Chicago beating an 'outrage'
The Latest on the beating of a white man in Chicago that was broadcast live on Facebook : White House press secretary Josh Earnest says the beating of a mentally disabled man that was broadcast live on Facebook demonstrates "a level of depravity that is an outrage to a lot of Americans." Earnest says he has not yet spoken to President Barack Obama about the incident in the president's hometown of Chicago but says he's confident Obama "would be angered by the images that are depicted on that video."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,472,011
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|3 min
|Katrina
|407,265
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|232,816
|Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20...
|10 min
|ardith
|391
|The Latest: Obama kicks off New Year's Eve on g...
|19 min
|Huck Fillary
|31
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|20 min
|Sweetz7083
|63
|Vladimir Putin polls better with Republicans th...
|32 min
|Labia2089
|10
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC