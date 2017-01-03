The Latest: White House calls Chicago beating an 'outrage'

The Latest on the beating of a white man in Chicago that was broadcast live on Facebook : White House press secretary Josh Earnest says the beating of a mentally disabled man that was broadcast live on Facebook demonstrates "a level of depravity that is an outrage to a lot of Americans." Earnest says he has not yet spoken to President Barack Obama about the incident in the president's hometown of Chicago but says he's confident Obama "would be angered by the images that are depicted on that video."

