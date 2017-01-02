The Latest: Trump takes dig at Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel
In this Sept. 21, 2016, file photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks during a news conference in Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Guest
|1,470,466
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|Dale
|232,577
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|6 min
|Just Think
|2,860
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|11 min
|Mondo Duke
|406,936
|U.S. House Republicans weaken ethics body as th...
|33 min
|Retribution
|22
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|56 min
|carmino seranni
|62,647
|Trump's victory was history rhyming with itself...
|1 hr
|Le Jimbo
|42
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC