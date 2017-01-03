The Latest: Official says Obama has i...

The Latest: Official says Obama has intel report on hacking

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

The Latest on accusations that Russia meddled in America's presidential election to help Donald Trump win : U.S. intelligence officials have delivered the classified report on Russian and other foreign meddling in American elections to the White House. A U.S. official said Thursday that President Barack Obama has received the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US official says Russia undoubtedly meddled in ... 1 min USAUSAUSA 9
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... 1 min slick willie expl... 21
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Orange God 1,471,860
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 232,801
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 3 min positronium 407,188
News Donald Trump takes shot at US intelligence ahea... 4 min Mintz3789 97
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 13 min Huck Fillary 379
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Toyota
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,553 • Total comments across all topics: 277,636,652

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC