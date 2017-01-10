The Latest: AMA asks GOP how it would...

The Latest: AMA asks GOP how it would replace 'Obamacare'

The Chronicle Herald

The American Medical Association wants Republicans to show how they would replace President Barack Obama's health care law before Congress votes to repeal it. In a letter Tuesday to congressional leaders, AMA Chief Executive Officer James L. Madara writes that before lawmakers dismantle the law, they should show "in reasonable detail what will replace current policies."

Chicago, IL

