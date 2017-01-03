Survey of Supreme Court cases shows l...

Survey of Supreme Court cases shows large majority of consensus rulings

One of the critical issues American voters considered in choosing president-elect Donald Trump last November was the incoming leader's power to choose the next justice for the deeply divided U.S. Supreme Court - a factor almost totally absent from Canadian general elections. A new analysis of judgments delivered over the last 16 years by the Supreme Court of Canada helps highlight just how unified Canada's top court has been, despite a shifting roster of justices appointed by both Liberal and Conservative prime ministers.

