Survey of Supreme Court cases shows large majority of consensus rulings
One of the critical issues American voters considered in choosing president-elect Donald Trump last November was the incoming leader's power to choose the next justice for the deeply divided U.S. Supreme Court - a factor almost totally absent from Canadian general elections. A new analysis of judgments delivered over the last 16 years by the Supreme Court of Canada helps highlight just how unified Canada's top court has been, despite a shifting roster of justices appointed by both Liberal and Conservative prime ministers.
