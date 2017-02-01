Sally Yates grilled by Jeff Sessions on standing up to a president in confirmation hearing
In her 2015 confirmation hearing, Sen. Jeff Sessions demanded to know if Sally Yates would be confident enough to stand up to the president of the United States. At the time the president happened to be Barack Obama, but when given the opportunity, Yates kept her promise and was promptly fired .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Panks
|1,489,123
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 min
|DP Cassie
|5,067
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|tuffet
|236,328
|3 states: Democratic attorneys general challeng...
|4 min
|gwww
|107
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 min
|Pete
|63,061
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|13 min
|Quirky
|411,127
|U.S. coal miners applaud Republican axing of st...
|52 min
|inbred Genius
|2
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC