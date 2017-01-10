Reports: Officials told Obama, Trump ...

Reports: Officials told Obama, Trump that Russia claims to have damanging info on president-elect

12 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Intelligence officials have informed President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Trump, according to a news report . Classified documents were presented to Obama and Trump last week, sources told CNN and The New York Times , that included allegations about the purportedly damaging information.

