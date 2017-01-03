Recalling Syria 'red line,' Kerry say...

Recalling Syria 'red line,' Kerry says US didn't back down

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Touting his four years as secretary of state, John Kerry on Thursday attempted to explain one of the most contentious moments in American diplomacy during his tenure: President Barack Obama 's failure to enforce his "red line" warning to Syria about using chemical weapons. In a news conference meant to promote his achievements, Kerry said that Obama didn't backtrack in 2013 on his ultimatum to Syrian President Bashar Assad not to attack rebels or civilians with his chemical weapons arsenal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 7 min Dr Guru 232,825
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 11 min Quirky 407,299
News Donald Trump takes shot at US intelligence ahea... 33 min D KRANSHAW 105
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 37 min Huck Fillary 397
News Vladimir Putin polls better with Republicans th... 57 min Ronald 16
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,472,020
News Trump says he doesn't trust computers as he rin... 1 hr Nurple8451 74
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,833 • Total comments across all topics: 277,645,489

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC