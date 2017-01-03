Recalling Syria 'red line,' Kerry says US didn't back down
Touting his four years as secretary of state, John Kerry on Thursday attempted to explain one of the most contentious moments in American diplomacy during his tenure: President Barack Obama 's failure to enforce his "red line" warning to Syria about using chemical weapons. In a news conference meant to promote his achievements, Kerry said that Obama didn't backtrack in 2013 on his ultimatum to Syrian President Bashar Assad not to attack rebels or civilians with his chemical weapons arsenal.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|7 min
|Dr Guru
|232,825
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|11 min
|Quirky
|407,299
|Donald Trump takes shot at US intelligence ahea...
|33 min
|D KRANSHAW
|105
|Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20...
|37 min
|Huck Fillary
|397
|Vladimir Putin polls better with Republicans th...
|57 min
|Ronald
|16
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,472,020
|Trump says he doesn't trust computers as he rin...
|1 hr
|Nurple8451
|74
