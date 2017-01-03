Q&A: A look at presidential farewell speeches
In this Jan. 7, 2017, photo, President Barack Obama waves as he leaves the White House in Washington. Now an elder statesman, Obama will return Jan. 10 to the city that launched his unlikely political career to deliver one final speech as president: a parting plea to Americans not to lose faith in their future, no matter what they think about their next president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|3,190
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|moshx
|1,475,114
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|6 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|407,663
|Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ...
|13 min
|gwww
|25
|Obama warns against support for Israeli settlem...
|18 min
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ...
|25 min
|The Real Donald T...
|1
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|41 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|233,329
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC