Pressure on Obama to grant last-minute pardons, commutations
There are 6 comments on the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times story from 11 hrs ago, titled Pressure on Obama to grant last-minute pardons, commutations.
Under mounting pressure to free convicts as a last act, President Barack Obama is planning at least one more batch of pardons and commutations before leaving office in two weeks, but don't expect many famous offenders to make the list. The list of bold names appealing to Obama for compassion in his final weeks includes accused leaker Chelsea Manning, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, Army Sgt.
#1 10 hrs ago
Yep! He'll go for the guy of the play-doh gender. You know, more than anything else, this is why your legacy is being stripped....but you're going to do drugs anyway.
“The doctor is in!”
#2 9 hrs ago
He's got just enough time to pardon Manson before he dies...
#3 9 hrs ago
Black lives matter.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
#4 7 hrs ago
Obama in his panic to glue a legacy together with elmer's glue is watching 8 years of stupidity go down as the worst President in History. Obama's legacy will be, First Black President, and the man who thought he could Community Organize America using the same techniques.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
#5 2 hrs ago
I'll be shocked if Blago doesn't get pardoned.
He knows where all the "bodies" are buried in Chicago politics and it would be in the demmies best interest to make sure they're NOT uncovered.
#6 2 hrs ago
Thought he has already quadrupled his quota on those.
