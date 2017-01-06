Obama's final jobs report: Big pay gain, slower hiring
Americans' paychecks rose in December at the fastest pace in more than seven years as steady hiring and low unemployment led some businesses to pay more to attract and keep workers. Employers added 156,000 jobs, a decent total that shows that moderate hiring remains sustainable 71 2 years after the recovery from the Great Recession began.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|OzRitz
|1,472,693
|News 24 Mins Ago Final jobs report for Obama pr...
|3 min
|Mikey
|7
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|5 min
|Katrina
|407,458
|US agencies: Putin ordered campaign to help Tru...
|8 min
|Mikey
|11
|Bob Dylan won't attend meeting with president, ...
|12 min
|Mikey
|16
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|55 min
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|233,042
|Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20...
|1 hr
|Huck Fillary
|438
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC