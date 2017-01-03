There are on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 12 hrs ago, titled Obama warns against support for Israeli settlements. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:

U.S. President Barack Obama warned in an interview broadcast Tuesday that "unfettered support" for Israel's settlement policies would lead to a "worsening situation" over time between Israelis and Palestinians. The interview with Israeli TV program "Uvda" comes 10 days before Obama, who has been an outspoken critic of Israeli settlements, hands over to President-elect Donald Trump, who is expected to pursue a starkly different approach to the conflict.

