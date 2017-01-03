Obama warns against support for Israeli settlements
U.S. President Barack Obama warned in an interview broadcast Tuesday that "unfettered support" for Israel's settlement policies would lead to a "worsening situation" over time between Israelis and Palestinians. The interview with Israeli TV program "Uvda" comes 10 days before Obama, who has been an outspoken critic of Israeli settlements, hands over to President-elect Donald Trump, who is expected to pursue a starkly different approach to the conflict.
#1 9 hrs ago
Obama continue his war against Israel existence by emboldening the Jihadist ISIS and Hamas terrorists to kill Israelis and prevent US recognition of Jerusalem including the Jewish West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The Hypocrite French anti-Semitic regime who persecuted Jews like Dreyfus days since 1886 in Paris is getting ready to the Anti-Israel false Peace Conference of 70 Israel-hating countries on January 15 which will delegitimize the existence of Israel and its control over Jerusalem and the Holy places of the Jews including the Temple Western wall and the city of King David that were the center of Jewish capital of Israel during more than 3000 years since the Kingdom of David and his son King Solomon who built the first Jewish Temple when there were no Jihadist Mozlem Brother terrorists. The profit Mohamad of the Mozlem Brotherhood was born more than 1700 years after the Kingdom of David, yet the anti-Semitic French and German regimes collaborated in killing 6 million Jews during WWII reject the Old Testament and the Bible evidence and support ISIS-Hamas caliphate over the ruins of Israel and its capital Jerusalem by re-wring history. The French false and anti-Semitic Peace Conference aimed at pressing Israel under international pressure and threat of boycott and destruction to agree to cleanse 600,000 Jews from Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria and make Israel a defenseless strip of land of 7 miles width populated densely with 8 millions of Israelis surrounded by Jihadist thugs of ISIS and Hamas with daily missile attacks. ISIS caliphate that was created by Hillary and Obama in 2009 is emboldened by the UN resolution that made Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria area of the Mozlem Brotherhood and ISIS caliphate will make Jerusalem its new center of the Jihad war against Israel. Hillary and Bill Clinton Quid Pro Quo deal with the Iranian regime including supply of American uranium and 20,000 centrifuges to enrich Uranium for nuke that are hidden in secret underground Iranian nuke sites with the support of France and Germany that cannot care less if UN never check the Iranian threat to Israel existence . Donald Trump as well as Israel must destroy the Iranian nukes and prevent the Iranian rush to the nukes that will be used by suicide bombing terrorists of Hamas, Hezbollah and ISIS Caliphate against Israel, America and the world.
#2 7 hrs ago
Spoken like a true Muslim.
