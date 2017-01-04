Obama uses social media to engage and persuade
When President Barack Obama called on world leaders at the United Nations to do more for the world's refugees, his mention of a young boy named Alex could have just been a footnote, a forgotten paragraph in a daily blizzard of speeches and press releases. The White House had other plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Jacques in Ottawa
|232,781
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|2 min
|USAUSAUSA
|35,736
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|4 min
|positronium
|407,154
|Donald Trump takes shot at US intelligence ahea...
|7 min
|spocko
|91
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|flack
|1,471,778
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|10 min
|Listen
|85
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|17 min
|OzRitz
|62,703
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC