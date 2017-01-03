Obama To Transfer More Gitmo Detainees Despite Trumpa s Objection
President Barack Obama plans to transfer additional detainees from Guantanamo Bay, the White House said Tuesday, hours after President-elect Donald Trump warned against moving any more prisoners from the naval facility. "I would expect, at this point, additional transfers to be announced," said Josh Earnest, the White House press secretary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMAL-AM Washington.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,471,073
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 min
|True Judgment
|2,920
|Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's...
|2 min
|spud
|14
|The Latest: Obama kicks off New Year's Eve on g...
|6 min
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|26
|Pence, Republican lawmakers focus on Obamacare ...
|15 min
|flack
|12
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|22 min
|JRB
|232,662
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|29 min
|Crazy Beautiful
|407,059
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC