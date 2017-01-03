Obama To Transfer More Gitmo Detainee...

Obama To Transfer More Gitmo Detainees Despite Trumpa s Objection

President Barack Obama plans to transfer additional detainees from Guantanamo Bay, the White House said Tuesday, hours after President-elect Donald Trump warned against moving any more prisoners from the naval facility. "I would expect, at this point, additional transfers to be announced," said Josh Earnest, the White House press secretary.

