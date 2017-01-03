Obama releases more Gitmo detainees before Trump takes office
President Barack Obama pledged during his 2008 campaign to empty Gitmo. President-elect Donald Trump said on the stump that Gitmo was filled with bad guys, and he would fill it up with more.
