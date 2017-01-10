Obama racial legacy: Pride, promise, regret - and deep rift
In this Friday, June 26, 2009 file photo, President Barack Obama speaks about the passage of the Clean Energy Act by the House of Representatives in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington. As Obama took office, race became a focal point in a way that was unprecedented in American history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vladimir Putin polls better with Republicans th...
|2 min
|Tulip298
|2
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|9 min
|Quirky
|407,115
|Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20...
|18 min
|Huck Fillary
|364
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|31 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|232,708
|Armless Syrian boy thrives in US, hopes family ...
|31 min
|Rings4746
|11
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|36 min
|Fresh4226
|51
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|51 min
|Gunner
|1,471,503
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC