Obama racial legacy: Pride, promise, ...

Obama racial legacy: Pride, promise, regret - and deep rift

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: News Times

In this Friday, June 26, 2009 file photo, President Barack Obama speaks about the passage of the Clean Energy Act by the House of Representatives in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington. As Obama took office, race became a focal point in a way that was unprecedented in American history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vladimir Putin polls better with Republicans th... 2 min Tulip298 2
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 9 min Quirky 407,115
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 18 min Huck Fillary 364
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 31 min Rogue Scholar 05 232,708
News Armless Syrian boy thrives in US, hopes family ... 31 min Rings4746 11
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 36 min Fresh4226 51
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 51 min Gunner 1,471,503
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,849 • Total comments across all topics: 277,615,564

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC