Obama, Pence rally their troops on 'O...

Obama, Pence rally their troops on 'Obamacare'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Hardening battle lines for the brawl to come, President Barack Obama urged congressional Democrats to "look out for the American people" in defending his legacy health care overhaul, while Vice President-elect Mike Pence stood firm Wednesday in telling Republicans that dismantling "Obamacare" is No. 1 on Donald Trump's list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Grumpy 1,471,604
News Trump says he doesn't trust computers as he rin... 6 min spocko 74
News Donald Trump takes shot at US intelligence ahea... 8 min gwww 71
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 10 min Katrina 407,134
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 min mdbuilder 62,684
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 12 min Just Think 2,952
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 22 min Lk bv nxb 375
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 31 min loose cannon 232,741
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,571 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,142

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC