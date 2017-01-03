Obama: 'I take some responsibility' f...

Obama: 'I take some responsibility' for massive Democratic...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

President Barack Obama took partial responsibility for years of Democratic losses in governor's mansions and statehouses across the country during his presidency. During an interview with the president on ABC's "This Week," host George Stephanopoulos pointed out that Democrats lost over 1,000 seats total in state and federal politics over the course of Obama's time in office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Earl 1,474,102
News Obama should designate a monument to Reconstruc... 9 min Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News How the AP-NORC poll on Barack Obama's legacy w... 10 min RustyS 1
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 17 min Listen 101
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 26 min fugly 233,245
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 27 min flack 407,554
News US agencies: Putin ordered campaign to help Tru... 31 min swampmudd 79
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,183 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,725

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC