Obama: 'I take some responsibility' for massive Democratic...
President Barack Obama took partial responsibility for years of Democratic losses in governor's mansions and statehouses across the country during his presidency. During an interview with the president on ABC's "This Week," host George Stephanopoulos pointed out that Democrats lost over 1,000 seats total in state and federal politics over the course of Obama's time in office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Earl
|1,474,102
|Obama should designate a monument to Reconstruc...
|9 min
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|How the AP-NORC poll on Barack Obama's legacy w...
|10 min
|RustyS
|1
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|17 min
|Listen
|101
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|26 min
|fugly
|233,245
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|27 min
|flack
|407,554
|US agencies: Putin ordered campaign to help Tru...
|31 min
|swampmudd
|79
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC