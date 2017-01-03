Obama holds final White House party

The sidewalk outside the White House this weekend rivaled the red carpet, and all over Instagram the stars were sharing their own snaps. President Barack Obama opened the doors to his celebrity friends ranging from Chris Rock to Tom Hanks to half of the cast of Seinfeld for one last blowout with moving day on the horizon.

