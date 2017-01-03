Obama holds final White House party
The sidewalk outside the White House this weekend rivaled the red carpet, and all over Instagram the stars were sharing their own snaps. President Barack Obama opened the doors to his celebrity friends ranging from Chris Rock to Tom Hanks to half of the cast of Seinfeld for one last blowout with moving day on the horizon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grumpy
|1,473,896
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|loose cannon
|233,218
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|12 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|3,116
|Department of Defense bids farewell to Obama
|19 min
|Reality Check
|18
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|20 min
|Brian_G
|407,545
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|24 min
|kuda
|98
|Netanyahu hopes to work with Trump to undo Iran...
|1 hr
|YugeRussianOilSale
|4
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC