NORC Poll: Americans high on Obama, divided on his legacy
More than half of Americans view President Barack Obama favourably as he leaves office, a new poll shows, but Americans remain deeply divided over his legacy. Fewer than half of Americans say they're better off eight years after his election or that Obama brought the country together.
