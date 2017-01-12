News Obama making changes to Cuban immigration policy
President Barack Obama is ending a longstanding immigration policy that allows any Cuban who makes it to U.S. soil to stay and become a legal resident, a senior administration official said Thursday. The repeal of the "wet foot, dry foot" policy is effective immediately, according the official.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|OzRitz
|1,476,721
|Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ...
|14 min
|Sweety5016
|46
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|31 min
|Quirky
|408,121
|Where was Sasha Obama?
|48 min
|Flowerz1129
|24
|New York financier to land White House adviser ...
|1 hr
|Giggle1101
|2
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|Bigot Watch
|3,423
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Dr Guru
|233,541
