News Obama making changes to Cuban im...

News Obama making changes to Cuban immigration policy

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WFTV Orlando

President Barack Obama is ending a longstanding immigration policy that allows any Cuban who makes it to U.S. soil to stay and become a legal resident, a senior administration official said Thursday. The repeal of the "wet foot, dry foot" policy is effective immediately, according the official.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min OzRitz 1,476,721
News Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One ... 14 min Sweety5016 46
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 31 min Quirky 408,121
News Where was Sasha Obama? 48 min Flowerz1129 24
News New York financier to land White House adviser ... 1 hr Giggle1101 2
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr Bigot Watch 3,423
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Dr Guru 233,541
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,436 • Total comments across all topics: 277,859,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC