new White House: No Americans will be...

new White House: No Americans will be targeted in terror strikes

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

The White House said Tuesday that no American citizen "will ever be targeted" in raids against terror suspects, a blanket statement that appeared to signal a break from the Obama administration's strategy for pursuing and targeting suspects in counterterrorism operations overseas. Under former President Barack Obama, the Justice Department had issued a legal opinion giving the U.S. the authority to target Americans who are working with terrorists abroad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min TheIndependentMaj... 1,489,126
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 5 min DP Cassie 5,067
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 5 min tuffet 236,328
News 3 states: Democratic attorneys general challeng... 6 min gwww 107
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 14 min Pete 63,061
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 15 min Quirky 411,127
News U.S. coal miners applaud Republican axing of st... 54 min inbred Genius 2
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,229 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC