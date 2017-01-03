N. Carolina gov formally begins Medicaid expansion pursuit
North Carolina's new Democratic governor has formally started his effort to expand Medicaid to more of the working poor in the state, even as Republicans in Washington bear down on repealing the federal health care law that offers this increased coverage. Gov. Roy Cooper's office said he sent a letter to federal regulators Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 min
|Obsessed W homose...
|3,054
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Guest
|1,473,000
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|District 1
|233,093
|California Focus: Did Obama deportations cost D...
|5 min
|Wildchild
|6
|Donald Trump takes shot at US intelligence ahea...
|6 min
|Denny CranesPlace
|159
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|7 min
|positronium
|407,511
|US adds 156K jobs; unemployment rate ticks up t...
|20 min
|dfu4238fegg29f10hfwo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC