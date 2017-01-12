More

More

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Ascendant Republicans drove a budget through Congress on Friday that gives them an early but critical victory in their crusade to scrap President Barack Obama's health care overhaul. The vote trains the spotlight on whether they and Donald Trump can deliver on repeated pledges to not just erase that statute but replace it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama's farewell speech in Chicago felt like th... 4 min former democrat 15
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Yeah 1,477,570
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 5 min Defiant1 23,937
News Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea... 7 min Lawrence Wolf 118
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 9 min Trump your President 3,508
News Obama surprises Joe Biden with Presidential Med... 17 min Lawrence Wolf 8
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 19 min - Lady Liberty - 408,277
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,638 • Total comments across all topics: 277,902,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC