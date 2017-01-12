More
Ascendant Republicans drove a budget through Congress on Friday that gives them an early but critical victory in their crusade to scrap President Barack Obama's health care overhaul. The vote trains the spotlight on whether they and Donald Trump can deliver on repeated pledges to not just erase that statute but replace it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's farewell speech in Chicago felt like th...
|4 min
|former democrat
|15
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Yeah
|1,477,570
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|5 min
|Defiant1
|23,937
|Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea...
|7 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|118
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|9 min
|Trump your President
|3,508
|Obama surprises Joe Biden with Presidential Med...
|17 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|8
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|19 min
|- Lady Liberty -
|408,277
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC