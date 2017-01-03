Lawmaker: Intel shows Gitmo transfers aiming to rejoin fight - Tue, 10 Jan 2017 PST
A key U.S. lawmaker warned Tuesday that new intelligence shows former detainees released recently from the Guantanamo Bay detention center are trying to return to terrorism. In a letter to President Barack Obama, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce, R-Calif., said his committee had received a "troubling new report" from the U.S. intelligence community about detainees recently transferred to foreign countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|4 min
|Quirky
|407,751
|President Obama encourages positive activism in...
|11 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,475,221
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|16 min
|M Five 00
|3,227
|President-elect Trumpschenko
|33 min
|DR X
|22
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|38 min
|Clear As Mud
|35,786
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|58 min
|INFOWARZ
|233,344
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC