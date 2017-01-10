Julian Assange: Obama administration ...

Julian Assange: Obama administration trying to delegitimise Trump presidency

13 hrs ago

The Obama administration has been accused of trying to "delegitimise" Donald Trump's impending US presidency over the alleged hacking of election emails. WikiLeads founder Julian Assange, who has been living at the Ecuadorian embassy in London since the summer of 2012 for fear of being extradited to the US, was speaking to the Fox News channel's Sean Hannity after Barack Obama identified Russia as almost certainly being responsible for hacking the Democratic National Committee .

